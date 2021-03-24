tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 3,838 iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,119,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 92,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

