Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 566,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.42% of PQ Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 163,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.98. 6,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PQG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

