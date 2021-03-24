6,594 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,735,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 0.9% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.35. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $76.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.