Viking Global Investors LP Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,534 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.9% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $690,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $38.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,408.16. The company had a trading volume of 35,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,884. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.04 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,904.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,702.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,498.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

