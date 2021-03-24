Steadfast Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Steadfast Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,217 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,117 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $106,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 50.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $691,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,012 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,155 shares of company stock worth $2,999,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

