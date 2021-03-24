Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Purchases Shares of 392,297 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 392,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $81.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,664. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

