Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s 10th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 2.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $113,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

