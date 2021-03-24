Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $83.21 Million Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,022 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $83,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,840. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $47.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.