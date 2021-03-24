Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $50.47 Million Stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,509 shares during the period. The Providence Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 2.57% of The Providence Service worth $50,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

PRSC stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.39. 138,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2,639.39 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $156.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

