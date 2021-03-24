Ionic Capital Management LLC Sells 31,398 Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHACU) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHACU. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,556,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,664,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,952,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Shares of AHACU traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,476. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

