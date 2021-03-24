Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.04

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 5325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 49,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

