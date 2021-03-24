Ionic Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Bull Horn as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHSE. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000.

NASDAQ BHSE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,654. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

