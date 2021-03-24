Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 108,936 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $18.66.

KDNY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $773.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

