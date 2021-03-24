Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,421,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,308,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 744,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,081,844. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $199.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

