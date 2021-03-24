Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 917 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $17.97 on Wednesday, hitting $644.19. 957,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,696,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $733.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.