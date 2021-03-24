FLETA (FLETA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. FLETA has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00022978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00610684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00023792 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,799,111 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

