Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 45.1% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $88.76. 109,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,553. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

