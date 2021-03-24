Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

IEF remained flat at $$113.96 during midday trading on Wednesday. 333,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.74. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

