Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $40,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 544,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.