$0.60 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. 9,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,245. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $93.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

