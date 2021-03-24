Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,561 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

CSCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 1,186,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,140,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

