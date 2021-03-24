Ionic Capital Management LLC Invests $786,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Discovery by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Discovery by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Discovery by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 354,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 111,114 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DISCK traded down $7.60 on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. 480,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,768,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

