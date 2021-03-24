Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,312 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the period.

OPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,439. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

