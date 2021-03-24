106,303 Shares in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Bought by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at $12,137,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at $5,155,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at $6,828,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at $1,707,000.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

BHSEU stock remained flat at $$10.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHSEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.