The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Position Decreased by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,970 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445,366 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 27,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,114. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

