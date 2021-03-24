Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,418,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,865,000 after acquiring an additional 273,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 266,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,726. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

