Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0003 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $27.23 million and approximately $114,630.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00610435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023769 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

