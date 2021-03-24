BitGuild PLAT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,162.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 108.4% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $139,317.54 and $36,162.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005157 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00246615 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00029221 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

