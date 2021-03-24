Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.48. 8,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 592,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. As a group, research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.