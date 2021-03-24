Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 45,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 213,810 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.08 million, a PE ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

