Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.90

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1718621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £15.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

In other news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 1,250,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

