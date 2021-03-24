Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.30

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 76869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$69.58 million and a PE ratio of -17.69.

About Freshii (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.