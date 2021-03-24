Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 8.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 33,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,835,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

