Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 15,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,170,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

