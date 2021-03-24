Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.04. Approximately 15,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,170,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
