Viking Global Investors LP Purchases 17,962 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.71% of Catalent worth $125,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Catalent by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Catalent by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Argus raised their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of CTLT traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,639 shares of company stock valued at $8,420,018. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

