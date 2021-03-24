Viking Global Investors LP Invests $75.02 Million in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 794,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

KMX stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.58. 21,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,838. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.16.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

