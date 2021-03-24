Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,462,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $321.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

