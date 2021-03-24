Viking Global Investors LP Sells 835,423 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835,423 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 1.3% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 1.30% of Parker-Hannifin worth $458,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Shares of PH traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.86. 14,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $104.43 and a 1 year high of $321.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

