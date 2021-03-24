Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Holdings Reduced by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $375,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $142.71. 2,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,982. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

