Viking Global Investors LP Lowers Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,320 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.72% of Molina Healthcare worth $217,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.73. 3,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

