Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,000 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $156,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,916,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $160,038.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,788.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135 over the last three months.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.