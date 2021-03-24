Steadfast Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 609,832 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 609,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,056,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.47% of Okta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $29,353,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

Okta stock traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,393. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of -116.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.