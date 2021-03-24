Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 2.1% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $203,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 85,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,776. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

