Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $275,104.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,584,448 coins and its circulating supply is 21,584,436 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

