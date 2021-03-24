Critical Review: Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) versus South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wealth Minerals and South32’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A South32 $6.08 billion 1.63 -$65.00 million $0.20 51.75

Wealth Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wealth Minerals and South32, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A South32 2 1 5 0 2.38

Summary

South32 beats Wealth Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with ENAMI. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited to target gold-copper project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

