ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,624.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. ScPrime has a market cap of $7.94 million and $5,624.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.49 or 0.00465565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00061909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00161878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.18 or 0.00609227 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,428,689 coins and its circulating supply is 33,745,078 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

