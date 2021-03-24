SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Group L.L.C.

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,947,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,168,866 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for 15.8% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. owned about 0.39% of SolarWinds worth $1,838,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $230,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $256,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 18,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,619. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.60 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

