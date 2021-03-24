Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 545.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 162,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

