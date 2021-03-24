Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.60% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $37,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

JEF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. 21,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,317. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

