The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of The Kroger worth $28,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,688,127. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,730 shares of company stock worth $1,996,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

